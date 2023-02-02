NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,080 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

