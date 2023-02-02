NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh Sells 12,479 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,776,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 565,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,520,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 104,149 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 162,746 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NovaGold Resources

A number of research firms have issued reports on NG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.