Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $22,282,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Okta by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 354,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $23,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.65.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.