Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $190.50 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.02 or 0.07013666 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00062209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025166 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

