OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $56.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. OrthoPediatrics traded as high as $47.74 and last traded at $47.34. Approximately 16,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 132,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics
In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,080 shares of company stock worth $93,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics
OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 0.80.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About OrthoPediatrics
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.
Featured Stories
