Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading Down 3.2% Following Weak Earnings

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $94.11 and last traded at $97.24. 291,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 438,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

