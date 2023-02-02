PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) EVP C Michael Dozier Sells 31,538 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PCAR opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $112.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62.

Shares of PACCAR are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

