Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 241.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $1,141,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17,650.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

