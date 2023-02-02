Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.