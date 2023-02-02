Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,491,859,084. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $572.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

