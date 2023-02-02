Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

