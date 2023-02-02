Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($250.00) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($175.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €264.00 ($286.96) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($216.30) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

EPA RI opened at €190.25 ($206.79) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($148.10). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €188.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €186.47.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

