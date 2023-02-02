Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

