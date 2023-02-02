Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

