Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

