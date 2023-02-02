PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.24

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $128.08 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00408726 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.44 or 0.28689578 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00554875 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.