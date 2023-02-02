Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 2.6 %

PII stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.