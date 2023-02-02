Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

PDLB opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Ponce Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. grew its position in Ponce Financial Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,946,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 1,035,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 635,629 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 138.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 392,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 227,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ponce Financial Group by 834.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.