Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.