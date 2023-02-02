Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $19,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after purchasing an additional 259,942 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.