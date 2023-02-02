Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.