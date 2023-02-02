Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 33,260 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYG opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.26. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $203.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

