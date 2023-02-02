Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,691 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $104.32 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

