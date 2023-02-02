Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 229,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 128,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,190,403 shares of company stock valued at $503,527,866 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

