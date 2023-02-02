Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,206 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 938,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Xperi by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 380,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Xperi by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 427,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 315,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Price Performance

Xperi stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

