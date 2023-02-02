Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

