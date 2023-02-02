Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives $1,511.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,500.50.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,750 ($21.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prudential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 248,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prudential by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $33.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

