PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 291.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of PVH worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 926,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 7,668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 421,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $21,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH Stock Up 3.5 %

PVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PVH stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $105.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

