Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for European Commercial REIT Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$30.02 million during the quarter.
European Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement
