Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 9,398 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.11. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $65,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $961,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,440 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

