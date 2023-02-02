Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of ProPetro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProPetro by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

