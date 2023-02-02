Quantbot Technologies LP Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,349 shares of company stock worth $3,190,521. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.