Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 16,995 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

