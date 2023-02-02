Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 5.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 3,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
Further Reading
