Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 5.3%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEBGet Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 3,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEBGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.