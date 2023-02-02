Raymond James Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

CIA opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.60.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

