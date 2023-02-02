Raymond James Lowers Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Conifex Timber from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of CFXTF opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.83.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

