Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on Real Matters and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

TSE REAL opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.84.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

