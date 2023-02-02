Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 3,767 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock Profile

NLOK stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

