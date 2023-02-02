Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 4,590 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Kemper worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

