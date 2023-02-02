Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 102.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 146.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 107.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 329.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.66 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.