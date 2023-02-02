Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $377.53 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

