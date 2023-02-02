Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.28 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

