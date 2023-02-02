Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,099 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $703,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 35.8% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

