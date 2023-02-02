Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 178,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

NYSE BRBR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

