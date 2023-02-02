Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,006,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 210,899 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 158,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,858,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

