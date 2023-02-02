Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 9,912 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,302,000 after buying an additional 1,136,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,142,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,265,000 after buying an additional 1,046,144 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

