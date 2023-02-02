Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 291 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.93.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $41.06 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

