Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 434 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Envestnet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $66.74 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

About Envestnet



Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

