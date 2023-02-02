Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,372 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 19.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.8 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $123.86 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,444 in the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.