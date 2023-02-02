Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 950 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $91.16 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $177.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

